Traffic deaths down in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Traffic deaths are down across Iowa.

This is according to a new report from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement still has time to report crash data to the state, but the preliminary numbers show Iowa’s roads are getting safer.

In 2018, 315 deaths have been logged so far.

That’s the lowest number of deaths since the 1940’s.

32 percent of traffic related deaths due to people not wearing a seat belt, according to the Iowa DOT.

In 2017, 329 people died due to traffic related accidents.

Meanwhile in Illinois, the number of traffic related deaths have risen from previous years.