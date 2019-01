Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Rock Island Police responded to a crash just before 5:00 p.m. on January 1, 2019.

The accident happened at the intersection of 7th avenue and 30th street, right near the Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home. Both vehicles were heavily damaged from the impact of the crash.

News 8 is still waiting on word from police on what happened and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.