Hawkeyes earn 9th victory with wild Outback Bowl win

Iowa fans rode a roller coaster of emotions on New Year's Day. The Hawkeyes built a 17-6 halftime lead against Mississippi State only to see it erased quickly in the 3rd quarter. The Bulldogs turned a pair of Iowa miscues into touchdowns and a 19-17 lead. But Iowa would regain the lead with a 3rd touchdown pass from Nate Stanley and the defense would put things away in the 4th quarter. Iowa bests MSU 27-22 for their 9th victory of the season.