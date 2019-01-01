Hawkeyes earn 9th victory with wild Outback Bowl win

Iowa fans rode a roller coaster of emotions on New Year's Day.  The Hawkeyes built a 17-6 halftime lead against Mississippi State only to see it erased quickly in the 3rd quarter.   The Bulldogs turned a pair of Iowa miscues into touchdowns and a 19-17 lead.   But Iowa would regain the lead with a 3rd touchdown pass from Nate Stanley and the defense would put things away in the 4th quarter.  Iowa bests MSU 27-22 for their 9th victory of the season.