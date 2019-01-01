× Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced as Three Degree recipient for January

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has been selected as the January recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Founded in 1982, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in Rock Island County, Illinois, and Scott County, Iowa, in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number, mobile app and web tips to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to a felony arrest. Crime Stoppers relies on volunteer directors and tax-deductible contributions from the public to pay rewards.

