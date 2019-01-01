× Brighter skies ahead… Warmer heading into the following weekend

Plenty of clouds held on on this first day of the new year. No worse than a few flurries as temperatures hovered near the freezing mark 32 degrees. Clouds will rule the night but we’ll keep it dry with overnight lows around 20 degrees.

Brighter skies will slowly return as early as Wednesday and will continue such through the weekend. Temperatures will also improve in the coming days. After seeing highs around 30 Wednesday comes warmer 40s heading into the upcoming weekend.

Next chance of precipitation will is still on track to arrive by the beginning of the new week with rain not snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here