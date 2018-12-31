× Wintry mix in spots tonight… Find out where roadways could possibly be slick

Its been a cold rain this afternoon across most of the area as temperatures have remained above freezing near the surface. The only exception has been near Highway 20 near the Wisconsin/Illinois border as a light mix continues in spots. Fortunately, it hasn’t been enough to cause roadways to be slick.

As we head toward evening, colder winds will slowly take over allowing any leftover moisture to to change to freezing drizzle and/or light snow especially north of the Quad Cities. If the duration of this event is long enough then another advisory may be issued for parts of the area tonight.

We’ll start the new year with clouds and colder winds along with a few flurries from time to time. Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 20s.

Brighter skies return as early as Wednesday with slightly milder temperatures to follow. After seeing highs around 30 Wednesday comes 40s heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

