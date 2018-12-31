What you need to know if you plan to ring in 2019 with fireworks

If you're planning to celebrate the new year with a fireworks display, there are different rules for different cities.
In Scott County fireworks can be set off between 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.
In Muscatine, Iowa fireworks are allowed between 9 a.m. on New Year's Eve and 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Fireworks are only allowed on private property, not public property.
Illinois has a sweeping fireworks ban, only allowing wood stick sparklers and other novelty items.