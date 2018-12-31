Watch: Firefighters working to put out blaze in Peru, Illinois

Can’t see the live stream? Tap here

PERU, Illinois — Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the south side of the city.

WGLC was streaming the efforts live on Facebook Monday morning, December 31.

According to the Peru, Illinois Fire Department. roads were closed surrounding the blaze, which was in the 700 block of Putnam Street. Five blocks of 4th Street were closed, between Fulton Street and West Street.

“PLEASE STAY OUT OF THIS AREA!!” said a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.