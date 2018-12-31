× Transform yourself in 2019 with Orangetheory Fitness and enter to win

Be the best you in 2019! Orangetheory Fitness is teaming up with WQAD to give one lucky viewer the opportunity to transform themselves in the new year.

Fill out the form below to enter to win participation in their Transformation Challenge (1/21 – 3/17/19), a 6 month premier (unlimited) membership to Orangetheory Fitness and a heart rate monitor.

Orangetheory is a 1 hour, full body workout, focused on training Endurance, Strength and/or Power. We use Heart Rate Based Interval Training, which burns more calories post workout than a traditional exercise. When wearing our Heart Rate monitors, your real time results are displayed on large screens throughout the studio. Intensity is based on your individual Heart Rate zones, making the workout effective for all fitness levels. To top it off, our fitness coaches to lead the workout to prevent you from over or under training.

Deadline for entry is January 15th. Just fill out the entry form below.

For contest rules, click here.