Report: Burlington schools investigating chat teacher had with students about consequences

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A teacher within the Burlington Community School District is under investigation.

On Sunday, December 30, the district took to Facebook to say that they had been “made aware of a situation involving one of (the district’s) teachers. An investigation into the matter is underway.”

According to KBUR, the situation relates to a North Hill Elementary School teacher who embarked into a controversial conversation with students about choices and consequences.

Audio that KBUR said was pulled from a YouTube video seemingly displays a teacher telling students what would happen if someone tried to break into his property.

“You come in my house and I’m in bed at night… you’d probably get shot,” is what is said on the audio. “You go down to my barn and try to steal stuff down at my shed, my machine shed, guess what, you’d probably get shot.”

It was unclear what prompted the discussion.

KBUR reported that the original YouTube video, which was posted on December 12th, had since been removed.