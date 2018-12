Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad City kids who will be in bed well before midnight rang in the Noon Year

This was the annual "Noon Year's Day" celebration at the Bettendorf family museum. This year the museum had more than 1,000 people come out to celebrate.

The museum dropped more than two thousand balloons.

"It's just such a rush of color and fun. Getting to see all the confetti just ticker down and all the balloons. They love playing with them, They stay for hours after we done the big drop and just sit out there and play with the confetti."