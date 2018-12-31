× Infant who stopped breathing on charter bus in Davenport passes away

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police said a baby girl who was riding on a charter bus with a parent died after she reportedly stopped breathing.

Police were called to the area of I-280 and Kimberly Road around 2 a.m. Saturday, December 29, where the three-month-old baby was with her parent, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. They were traveling from Chicago, Illinois to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Police said the baby was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, police said. An autopsy showed that the baby’s passing was due to an illness “with no criminal component.”

An investigation is on-going and police are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department at 563-326-6125.