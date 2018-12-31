× Gunshots reported in Davenport leads to chase across Centennial Bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shots fired report led to a chase across the Centennial Bridge from Davenport into Rock Island.

Gunshots were reported in the 1700 block of East 13th Street around 5:45 a.m. Monday, December 31, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. A suspect vehicle was described as a silver Monte Carlo with two males inside.

Police said officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over near 7th and Brady Streets, but the vehicle drove off. Officers chased the car across the Centennial Bridge into Rock Island. The car was later found in the alley of 13th Avenue and 14th Street and was towed away.

At the initial scene on 13th Street were gunshots were heard, officers recovered a shell casing and found that one vehicle had been struck.

There were no reported injuries.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.