East Moline alderman appears in court after public intoxication, drug paraphernalia charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An East Moline alderman made his first appearance in court, one day after being arrested.

Jose Roberto “JR” Rico, East Moline’s 7th Ward Alderman, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

He appeared in court on Friday, December 28. Court records show that a bench trial was set for February 21 at 9:30 a.m.