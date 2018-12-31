× Burlington PD lies 21-year veteran to rest after battle with cancer

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A sergeant with the Burlington Police Department passed away.

He passed away Thursday, December 27 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, according to his obituary. He had been with the department for 21 years.

According to a Facebook page associated with first responders from eastern Iowa, Sgt. Bill Venvertloh died of cancer.

Services for Sgt. Venvertloh were set for January 1st and 2nd, with a visitation from noon until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1 and the funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium.

The Burlington Police Department’s front desk and Records Division were set to be closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon so staff could attend his funeral.