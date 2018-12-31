× 6 teenagers face felony charges after early morning car theft in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa- Four juveniles under the age of 18 will spend the New Year in a detention center and one more will spend it behind bars after they were caught with a gun and a stolen vehicle.

December 28 around five in the morning LeClaire PD says they pulled up behind a suspicious vehicle.

According to them the vehicle turned off its lights and sped off into the night.

Police found it again on a dead end in the same neighborhood.

“The officer attempted to box the vehicle in, at which time it took off through a yard and the officer lost sight of it. The vehicle was then found, wrecked and abandoned, in a corn field near Pleasant Valley Junior High, with evidence of injuries inside the cab. The vehicle came back to a residence in LeClaire, and was confirmed to be stolen a few hours earlier.”

Later the local hospital informed police that they had two juveniles with injuries dropped off to the ER.

Detectives were able to piece together evidence and reports that led them to conclude that there were six teens that were in the vehicle that fled from the LeClaire officer that morning.

These Juveniles had gone through several unlocked vehicles all around LeClaire throughout the night and early morning and stole items including a firearm from the cars.

“During the investigation, 3 stolen vehicles were recovered in the City of Bettendorf. The vehicles were stolen out of Moline, Scott County and LeClaire.”

Police recovered the stolen gun when they arrested the teens.

According to Chief Shane Themas:

“It should be noted that all of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked by the owners. We would like to remind you to always lock your vehicles.”

LeClaire police along with Bettendorf PD found all six juveniles and took them into custody.

2 females and 2 males were transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, 1 male was transported to the Scott County Jail and 1 female is pending charges

The teen and their charges are as follows:

Female #1 – 17, Theft 1st (class C felony) burglary 3rd x8 counts (aggravated misdemeanor) Male #1 – 16, Trafficking stolen weapons (class C felony) theft 1st (class c felony) burglary 3rd (aggravated misdemeanor) Female #2 – 15, Theft 1st (class C felony) Male #2 – 16,Theft 1st (class C felony) Female #3 – 15, Charges Pending Male #3 – 17, Theft 1st (class C felony) (also had a warrant out of Bettendorf)