× Wintry mix still on track New Years Eve…Celebrating the New Year be prepared

Sunday has been a bit breezy, but no doubt the weekend’s best as temperatures will range between 35 and 40 degrees under full sun.

We’re not expecting to see the sun until next year as we continue to track a system that will impact New Year’s Eve with a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain before ending with snow and flurries. Big concern for commuters will be in the near mid morning and evening hours. In between, its all rain.

Lets time this out. By sunrise, the moisture develops along Highway 34 before reaching the I80 corridor by mid morning. Precipitation will become area wide by midday when by then we see it in the form of a cold rain.

By afternoon, as the system pulls away colder air will flow in slowly changing the rain to snow. This change over is key as to how much snowfall we see. Right now, an inch or less is likely from Mount Pleasant, Iowa through the Quad Cities to near Rockford, IL.

By that night, the light snow could become a light freezing drizzle in spots with some slightly warm air trapped aloft. Otherwise, mainly flurries for most the rest of the night. Please keep tabs on the forecast if you plan on celebrating the New Year.

2019 will start out on the cold side with highs limited to the 20s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Brighter skies return on Wednesday and will continue with a warming trend heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here