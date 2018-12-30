UPDATE: Davenport police called to Northpark Mall for second time this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Update: Davenport Police responded to Northpark Mall Sunday around 4:45 p.m Sunday, December 30. A video sent to News 8 shows a police presence at the mall.

Davenport police say officers were on scene for about 10 or 15 minutes. No one was arrested.

Police say about 15 young girls were involved in an argument Saturday, December 29 at the mall. One juvenile was cited after that disturbance, and one person was sent to the hospital.

Police say they get several calls a week to Northpark Mall between Christmas and New Year’s Day because students are on winter break and to respond to theft around the holidays.

Earlier: Davenport Police responded to Northpark Mall Sunday around 4:45 p.m Sunday, December 30. A video sent to News 8 shows a police presence near the Shoe Dept. and Barnes and Noble.

Davenport police say officers were on scene for about 10 or 15 minutes. No one was arrested.

Police say about 15 young girls were involved in an argument Saturday, December 29 at the mall. One juvenile was cited after that disturbance and one person was sent to the hospital.

Police say they get several calls a week to Northpark Mall