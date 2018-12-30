Police respond to disturbance at Northpark Mall

December 30, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Davenport police responded Saturday, December 29 to Northpark Mall shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say they responded to a disturbance, leading to one juvenile cited and one person set to the hospital for minor injuries.

During the incident, a squad car was damaged. Police are investigating, trying to identify other people involved.

Anyone with information can call the Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the City Connect Davenport Iowa app.