DAVENPORT, Iowa -- West bound lanes of Locust Street have now re-opened after a two car accident in Davenport.

It happened near the intersection of Locust and Tremont. One car rolled over onto it's side.

The passenger in that car tells News 8 that the other driver was able to get out and run away from police.

We do not know the driver's condition, but we will bring you updates as they become available.