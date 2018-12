Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Annual IHMVCU Girls Shootout is set to be played on January 5th, 2019 at Augustana's carver Center. The coaches talk about what they like so much about this event.

Moline boys are hoping winning the Pekin Tournament win could springboard them to big things in 2019.

St. Ambrose Queen Bees have five players score in double figures on their way to an 80-60 win over Viterbo. SAU has won three straight games to end the year.