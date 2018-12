× UPDATE: I-74 eastbound reopens

DAVENPORT, Iowa– UPDATE: I-74 eastbound has reopened after it was closed for about an hour Sunday night. Iowa DOT cameras show traffic was not backed up too much during the closure.

EARLIER: I-74 eastbound is blocked near I-80 before the 53rd Street exit.

The Iowa Department of Transportation posted the alert around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 30. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

