EAST MOLINE, Illinois — MidAmerican Energy is reporting more than 1,000 people are without power in the East Moline area.

According to East Moline police, a single vehicle accident hit a transformer on the intersection of 13th Street and 21st Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, December 30th.

Police say some power lines were down.

MidAmerican Energy is working to restore power in the area.