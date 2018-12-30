Analog II opens ahead of New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Analog has opened its second bar in the Quad Cities. Analog II is on 5th Avenue in Moline near Bent River Brewing.

"Moline has a great downtown scene that we wanted to be a part of," co-owner Devon Wiese says. "And we felt like we could bring what we brought to Davenport to Moline. And make downtown Moline even more cool."

The building was previously home to The Venue.

The new bar has more than 85 games from Jenga to ski ball.

There's also another layer of fun with the two-story building, making it bigger than the original Analog in Davenport.

"I was so hoping that they were going to turn this into a game bar cause it has the space for it and we needed something like this in downtown Moline for so long," says Melanie Crinklaw, who was checking out the newly opened bar.