Holiday Hoops Championships, Augustana Basketball

Moline beats rival United Township 51-37 to win the Pekin Holiday Tournament for the 4th time.

Rock Island Boys need overtime to knock off top seed Chicago Kenwood 71-67 to claim their second State Farm Classic Championship.

Moline Girls Win the Peoria Manual Tournament beating Springfield Lamphier 58-30.

Rock Island girls finish as Runners-Up at the State Farm Classic, falling to Union Ryle from Kentucky 53-44.

Augustana Men run past Washington University 77-63. The win was Coach Grey Giovanine's 400th as Vikings Head Coach.

Augie Women hand Monmouth their first loss of the season 79-61.