Comic fans flip back in time at Iowa Comic Book Convention

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Comic book fans got to flip back in time at the Iowa Comic Book Convention.

Vendors from across the Midwest came to the Quad Cities to buy, trade, and sell some of their finest collectibles such as action figures and vintage comic books.

Comic books from the 20th century was shown at the convention including some that date back to 1900.

Items sold ranged in price from a dollar to over a hundred dollars.

“Everybody’s got their own reason,” says vendor Chris White. “Somebody has their own character they like, somebody likes all Marvel, somebody likes just DC, some people like the odd ball independent stuff. It just depends on the person.”

The next Iowa Comic Book Convention will be held on February 19th, 2019.