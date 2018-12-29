Behind the scenes of Quad Cities brewing tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- There's a wide selection of beers made in the Quad Cities, but a special tour is giving people a look at what goes on behind the tap. Altstates travel in Davenport offers brewery tours at different local Quad Cities breweries. For $59, tour participants can get a pint of beer, transportation between breweries, and a look behind the scenes.

"You get to showcase the Quad Cities," Altstates Travel tour guide Quentin Woods said. "I show what it`s really about and show all of our little nooks and crannies. It's awesome and not something you would see if you were just driving through."

"I try to teach them the history of our brewery and what we like to do," Great River Brewery tour guide Addison Gordon said. " I also try to teach the brewing process and the canning process."

Altstates Travel offers pubic and private tours. Each tour is near 4 hours long, spending an hour at each brewery. The tour offers a variety of different breweries in Iowa and Illinois.

"I didn't have any clue what was going on beer wise in the Quad Cities," participant Teri Walsh said. "It was fun."

Click here to register for a brewing tour.