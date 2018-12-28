Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Friday

Areas of freezing drizzle are creating slick road conditions this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Quad Cities until noon Friday. Bridges and overpasses will be especially vulnerable to developing a light glaze.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the freezing mark through at least mid-morning before slowly rising this afternoon. Treat all wet-looking roads with extreme caution during your commute this morning.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

