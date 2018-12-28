Rock Island-Milan schools superintendent to start new local job in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The superintendent of Rock Island-Milan schools will take on a new job in 2019. He's the new president of finance and administration for the Quad City Chamber.

Dr. Mike Oberhaus has more than 35 years of experience in finance, including almost 20 years as the school district's comptroller and treasurer.

Dr. Oberhaus will start with the chamber on a part time basis in January. He'll join full time once he retires from the district in June.

Read More: Rock Island-Milan school district selects new superintendent