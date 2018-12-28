× Quiet weekend… Tracking a light mix to end the year… Arctic cold will follow

Colder winds returned today resulting in temperatures during the day in the lower 30s with wind chills averaging around 20 degrees. Clouds we’ve been seeing today have been squeezing a light freezing mist and/or light snow. Roads could be slick in rural areas, so do be cautious. We’ll remain dry for the rest of the night before thinning out heading into Saturday morning. During that transition, winds will ease up as temperatures drop in the lower 20s.

Still stressing a seasonally cold Saturday with lower 30s for highs before temperatures improve Sunday with highs around 40 degrees.

New Years Eve, Monday I’m seeing two disturbances that are showing signs of ‘phasing’ or coming together. This will lead to a light mix of snow and rain. The challenge comes as to the temperatures at the surface and aloft. Meaning it could be a light mix at times that day or a light snowfall changing over to a light rain then back to a light snow that night. The bottom line, this could lead to a messy commute. We’ll fine tune this in the days ahead. No doubt, this will leave behind a fairly potent blast of arctic air across the area as we begin the New Year. Its still expected to be a short-lived event as temperatures begin moderating heading into the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

