Pekin Tournament, State Farm Classic Holiday Hoops Highlights,

Moline needs overtime to beat Rockford Boylan 69-64. The maroons would beat Plainfield East later in the day to advance to the Championship Game.

United Township beats Lake Zurich in the quarterfinals at Pekin. The panthers then have a big comeback to beat Mt. Carmel to face the Maroons in the Championship.

Rock Island gets past Normal Community to advance to the State farm Classic Championship.

Princeton has big comeback to beat Bureau Valley in the first Christmas Classic between the two schools.

Rock Falls scores a 55-49 win over Fieldcrest on their way to a 5th place finish at State Farm Classic.

Rock Island Girls knock off top seed Peoria Richwoods to move into the Championship at the State Farm Classic.

Geneseo has big win over Springfield on their way to a Consolation Runner Up finish at the State Farm Classic.

Chasson Randle score 8-points in 15 minutes, but Wizards fall to the Bulls 101-92.

Qc Storm ends 7 game losing streak beating Evansville 5-1.