No Shave November receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $520 for the November Three Degree Guarantee to No Shave November and Crime Stoppers.

Accepting the check were Captain Chris Johnson, Chief Shawn Johnson, and Tyler and Logan Johnson representing No Shave November and Crimestoppers.

For No Shave November, 12 area law enforcement agencies participate in “The Battle of the Beards” fundraiser, which pits law enforcement officers from Illinois and Iowa against each other to determine which side of the river can grow the best beards. Funds raised from the month-long campaign are donated to Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club of the QC, two local charities fighting cancer.

