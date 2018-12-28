NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Getting Festive and Noisy for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are helping all you revelers get ready for New Year's Eve with two fun and easy crafts!

On Friday, December 28th for Nailed It or Failed It, we tried out two ways to help you celebrate the end of 2018 and the start of 2019. The first is these Pipe Cleaner Glasses. These are so simple to make. All you need are sparkly pipe cleaners in a couple of colors and scissors! Click the video above to see how we did it and the special guest who gave us some good luck on Good Morning Quad Cities before we got started.

During News 8 at 11am, Chief Editor Extraordinaire Amber joined me as we tried out the glasses again and also made these Paper Plate Noise Makers. You can make these as simple or as sparkly as you want. All that's needed is two paper plates and items that make noise. We chose some stuff in our pantries at home - pasta and rice!

Finally, you can't toast the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 without a great drink! So, we had Glenn Cole from Bent River Brewing Company and Chris Trelsted from Adventurous Brewing come in to showcase some great ideas for our Cocktail of the Week, including a collaboration brew as well as a beer that helps the victims of the California wildfires: