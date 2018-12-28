× Iowa woman to meet man who received late son’s heart in organ donation

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A mother will be meeting the man her late son saved by being an organ donor.

Lisa Bragg’s son Markus died in January at age 27. He was a registered organ, eye and tissue donor who was able to save lives. An Ohio man, Ken Voglesong, received Markus’ heart.

On Friday afternoon, December 28, Lisa and Ken were set to meet for the first time in Davenport.

According to the Iowa Donor Network, Markus had Hepatitis C, a liver disease. Despite the illness, he was still able to donate organs and his heart was flown to Cleveland for transplant.

Ken became the first recipient at the Cleveland Clinic to transplant with a Hepatitis C heart.

“Even though Markus was living with Hepatitis C, he was still able to save Ken’s life,” said Taya Amundson of Iowa Donor Network. “Now Ken is a healthy, active person doing everything he can to honor his second chance at life.”

News 8’s Marissa Sulek will be at the meet-up. Stay tuned!