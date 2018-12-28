× Slick road conditions around the QC

The National Weather Service is reporting areas of freezing drizzle mixed with snow around the area throughout the afternoon.

The NWS said a thin glaze of ice was possible in areas that had not been treated like sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

“Be extra careful if you are traveling this afternoon, especially over bridges and overpasses,” said the NWS.

After 3 p.m. the precipitation was expected to turn completely to snow. Less than an inch was possible north of I-80 by evening.

