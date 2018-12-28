Girl recovering from cancer gets special night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois-- During its annual fundraiser, Tudi's Tribe recognized one of its own. The organization provides financial and emotional support for kids battling cancer in the Quad Cities.

Eight-year-old Bethanie Johnson got to take in a fireworks show at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley Friday, December 28. She was later serenaded by some marines. She was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 10 months old. She now recovering.

Her mom says the support from Tudi's Tribe meant a lot to them. She says it's nice knowing they can always turn to the organization for help if they need it.

The group has also kept Col. Jason Bondo Costello coming back for more than a decade.

"You can see the way the camaraderie and the support from the tribe has helped (Bethanie) and her family," he says. "Anything to be a part of that just warms your heart."

The air force pilot says he enjoys meeting all the kids and supporting them however he can.

Money raised from ticket sales goes toward supporting kids with cancer and their families. There was also wine tasting and a pizza-making contest.