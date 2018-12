Please enable Javascript to watch this video

25 finalists gathered at Wallace's Garden Center for the final drawing for a $7000 Disney vacation. 15 finalists were selected and announced from entries submitted at WQAD.com. 5 finalists were selected from entries submitted at Wallace's Garden Center and 5 finalists were selected from entries submitted at The Good Feet Store.

The final winner was Lisa Molumby of Bettendorf, IA. She won a Disney vacation valued up to $7000.