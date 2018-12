× 911 outage in Iowa this morning may lead to longer wait times

The State of Iowa is seeing a major 911 outage Friday morning, December 28.

Most calls are being routed to the Iowa State Patrol Office in Des Moines, according to the Clinton County Communications.   Officials say callers should be ready to provide more information than normal and expect longer wait times.

The outage was only impacting calls coming from cell phones, not landline calls.