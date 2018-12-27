× Police looking for car that left scene of crash that injured 2 people on State Street in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that they say left the scene of a serious crash on State Street.

Two drivers were airlifted to Iowa City after the crash on Wednesday, December 19 in the 5900 block of State Street. Officials on scene said the two vehicles involved had been driving opposite directions on the roadway when they crashed.

About a week later, on Thursday, December 27, police said a third car was involved that didn’t stay at the crash site.

Police described the car they’re looking for as a black, four-door, Pontiac Grand Prix made between 1997 and 2003. It was last seen driving toward LeClaire “at a high rate of speed” on State Street/US 67. The car’s driver-side door may be damaged.

If you have seen this vehicle and its driver, you are asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Champion with the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4471.