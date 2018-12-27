Huge increases in QC teens committing grand theft auto breaks records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WQAD followed a lot of reports of car thefts over the past year. Some we caught on camera, others simply led police on dangerous chases but its also left a lot of people stranded, and footing the bill.

We take a look back at the impact of car thefts.

Next year Davenport Police and city council hope to take a new approach to juvenile crime.

They announced earlier this month a new juvenile assessment center would be opening.

The facility would offer more resources to families in need. It would also help get officers back on the streets after an arrest is made, by speeding up the court process.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch says they just need a location and funding for the project.