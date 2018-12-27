Hockey fight leads to suspension for 2 players and coach from QC Storm

MOLINE, Illinois — A coach and two players from the Quad Cities’ local hockey team have been suspended after a fight broke out with the Peoria Rivermen.

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the suspensions on Wednesday, December 26, stemming from a game at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, December 22. Al Graves has been suspended for nine games and Phil Bronner has been suspended for three.

The SPHL said part of Graves’ penalties stemmed from “leaving the players’ bench to initiate the altercation,” which resulted in an automatic two-game suspension for Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny.

Two players from the Peoria Rivermen were also suspended. Jake Hamilton was suspended for give games and Storm Phaneuf was suspended for one game.

