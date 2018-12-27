× Guns and 24 pounds of marijuana found during routine warrant arrest in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa- Police arrested a Clinton woman after police found her in a house with guns and pounds of marijuana.

On Thursday, December 27, around 9:55 a.m. police say they were delivering an arrest warrant to 522 5th avenue north for a warrant out of Cedar County Iowa.

According to them, the house had “a strong odor of marijuana” so they applied for a search warrant and searched the home.

They found 24 pounds of marijuana, four guns, and assorted pieces used for smoking marijuana.

Chelsey Ann Hostetler was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, Iowa drug tax stamp violation and probation violation.

Police are investigating a second person but haven’t made an arrest at this time.