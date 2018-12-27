× East Moline alderman arrested for intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An East Moline alderman was booked into the Scott County Jail, charged with intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to online jail records, Jose Roberto “RJ” Rico was booked into the jail just after midnight on Thursday, December 27. Rico was held in custody for about four hours and was released on $600 bond.

Rico represents East Moline’s 7th Ward and is set to serve through April of 2021.