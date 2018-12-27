Driver dies after crashing into utility pole off State Street in Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A 50-year-old driver died after crashing off State Street in Bettendorf.

The crash happened near the intersection of 30th Street and State Street, or US Highway 67, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, December 27, according to a statement from the City of Bettendorf.

The driver wound up going off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole and junction box, the statement said. When first responders arrived the driver was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was from Pleasant Valley. His name is being withheld as family is notified.

State Street was blocked off for about 45 minutes as crews cleared electrical lines from the road.