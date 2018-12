× Davenport police arrest two people in armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police arrest two people in an armed robbery.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at the Sprint store on 3875 Elmore Avenue.

According to police, officers later found a car in the America Mart Stop parking lot on 3527 Spring Street, where they arrested the suspects.

Police found evidence during a search of the two suspects and the car.

Police say affidavits will be sent out once they are complete.