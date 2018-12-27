× “Craft Beer Revolution” US craft breweries increase from 1500 to 7000+

Gone are the days of a few US beer companies dominating the market. In the year 2018 craft beer became more popular than ever in its history.

“If you keep thinking that everywhere you turn there’s a new craft brewery popping up—it’s not just your imagination. A craft beer revolution has swept over America. Whether you enjoy a good IPA or you prefer a dark porter, it’s likely that you can find a craft beer or brewery not too far from your doorstep.”

Thanks to extensive research conducted by C+R Research we can see where craft beer is most popular and which states are producing your favorite craft beers.

Vermont is the craft beer capital of the United States with 11.5 breweries per capita in the Green Mountain State.

“Montana came in second place with 9.6 breweries per capita, followed by Maine with 9.6 breweries per capita, Oregon with 8.5 breweries per capita and Colorado rounding out the top five craft beer states with 8.4 breweries per capita.”

There are no states without craft breweries, but coming in at No. 50 was Mississippi with 0.6 breweries per capita.

Which states are benefitting most from this new trend?

“According to data from the Brewers Association, Colorado and Vermont top the nation’s list in terms of craft beer’s impact on state economies. Per capita for 21+ adults, Colorado comes in at No. 1 with an economic impact of $764 per person and Vermont at No. 2 with an economic impact of $681 per person. These numbers represent the overall output of the craft beer industry in each state based on the 21+ population.”

Craft Beer is more popular than ever, in 2007 there were just 1,511 registered craft breweries and by 2018 that number had grown to 7,082.

But which states are producing the most craft beer?

“Vermont took the lead again here, producing 151 pints per every adult that’s 21 years of age and over in the state. Coming in second was Delaware with 101 pints, Alaska with 96 pints, Pennsylvania with 96 pints, Colorado with 91 pints, Oregon with 86 pints, Maine with 77 pints, Montana and Wisconsin with 60 pints and Minnesota with 40 pints per every 21 and over adult.”

It seems we are all drinking it, but Vermont, Delaware, and Alaska are providing most of the small batch beer for the rest of the US.

New Jersey and Kentucky tied for first place with 43% growth, followed by Oklahoma with 39% growth, North Carolina with 37% growth, Virginia with 36% growth and New Hampshire with 33%.

Much of the newfound popularity of craft beer can “be attributed to more liberal laws.”

licensing laws in New Jersey have changed, which have allowed for microbreweries to sell beer by the glass and by the keg.

In Kentucky, laws have increased the brewing cap, allowing breweries to brew more beer.

“Data for this report was compiled from the Brewers Association, which is an American trade group of over 7,200 craft brewers, suppliers, and distributors, as well as the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.”