A few more showers to dodge, still breezy… Arctic blast to start the New Year

The steadier rains we experienced this morning have become more scattered this afternoon, and will continue such heading into the evening hours. We may have just enough instability in the air to even create a few rumbles of thunder with those showers as well. The wind out there has also been the highlight gusting around 30 mph in spots. It’s a warm wind, enough to climb temperatures in the lower 50s.

With the rain gradually ending tonight, cooler winds out of the west will slowly take over starting after midnight dropping temperatures in the 30s by dawn.

We’ll be on the backside of this departing system on Friday with broken cloudiness and a possible flurry or two. Temperatures will remain in the 30s with the wind making it feel more like in the 20s.

After a seasonally cold day on Saturday with lower 30s for highs comes the weekend’s best with plenty of sunshine and highs around 40.

Enjoy the warmth as an arctic blast out of Canada is ready to spill across the area to start the New Year with highs averaging around the 20 degree mark!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

