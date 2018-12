Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Quad Citians have the chance to win a car in a community-wide raffle.

A 2003 Ford Mustang convertible is up for grabs in a raffle benefiting Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. The money earned in the drawing will go toward the organization and its P3 app for tips.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $10 apiece at Sexton Ford in Moline.

The drawing will be held Friday, December 28 live on WQAD. You do not need to be present to win.