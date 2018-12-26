× Wind-driven rain will highlight our Thursday… Colder, drier to end the year

Not only have we seen a slow increase in cloudiness but our temperatures as well. After starting off in the lower 20s temperatures have climbed their way into the lower 40s.

The increase in clouds is part of a strong, windy and well saturated system that will plague much of the nation’s mid section in the next 24 hours. The system will track just to our west which puts us on the warm and rainy side. West of the track and you’re looking at blizzard-like conditions and snowfall amounts over a foot in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Rain will be developing across the area late tonight and continue into Thursday morning before the coverage becomes scattered that afternoon and night. An isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out given the shearing and increase in instability. We’ll notice plenty of wind as temperatures climb in the 50s. Last of the raindrops will end that night with rainfall amounts easily over a half an inch.

By Friday, the wind will remain strong as temperatures are not expected to get out of the 30s. Wind chills will be locked in the 20s and teens all day. In that transition, a few flakes of snow may fly around the area as well.

30s will be common for highs heading into the last weekend of 2018 with even colder temperatures to start the brand new year.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

