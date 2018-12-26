Wheel of Misfortune; Carey Crowder Jr, sexually violent predator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 48-year-old Carey Crowder Jr. He's described as 5'6'' tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes. He is wanted by The Rock Island Sheriffs Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.